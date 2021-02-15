Medical students and junior doctors protest over pay

Hundreds of doctors marched from the Department of Health and Social Care to Downing Street on 25 July, to protest about their pay.

Junior doctors in England are entitled to a 2% annual pay rise as part of a four-year deal, but other staff are being awarded a 4.5% increase.

NHS Providers, representing trusts in England, says this undermines morale in an already overstretched workforce.

The Department of Health and Social Care says junior doctors' pay will be looked at next year when their pay deal comes to an end.

