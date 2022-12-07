Teacher strikes: What parents need to know
Teachers in England and Wales have voted to take strike action - but what does it mean for parents?
The National Education Union has announced seven days of strike action. National strikes are scheduled for 1 February, 15 and 16 March. There are several regional dates too.
Our education correspondent Hazel Shearing talks through all the answers you need to know, if you’ve got a minute.
Video by Kristian Johnson and the Video Formats team
