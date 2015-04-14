Video

Every child should have the opportunity to later stand to be elected head of state, says Leanne Wood.

The Plaid Cymru leader told Andrew Neil there was "some way to go" before a Welsh socialist republic, but it it would be "fantastic if we could achieve that".

During their Daily Politics interview, she was asked about Plaid's 11% poll results in the last general election, predictions for the next one, and her reaction to being mimicked in Radio 4's Dead Ringers comedy programme.

Subscribe to the BBC Election 2015 newsletter to get a round-up of the day's campaign news sent to your inbox every weekday afternoon.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer