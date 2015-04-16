Election Snapshots: Gordon Brown

Video

Through the stories behind five iconic images, BBC Radio 4 reveals how running for office at a General Election has changed in Britain since 1945.

Election Snapshots brings photographers and political insiders together to chart how election campaigning has developed and changed in the past 70 years.

Jeff Mitchell discusses his photo of former PM Gordon Brown meeting Gillian Duffy during the 2010 general election, with David Muir, Director of Political Strategy for Gordon Brown in 2010.