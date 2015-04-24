Media player
Election 2015: Should we increase airport capacity?
As the 2015 general election approaches, the BBC is looking in detail at some of the big challenges the next government will face.
Airport capacity is an issue that affects many thousands of voters, but has not been given too much attention by political parties in this campaign.
Kamal Ahmed looks at the pressure to expand airports, or build new ones.
24 Apr 2015
