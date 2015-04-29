Video

Over the last few weeks we have seen politicians everywhere - from factories and farms, to hospitals and schools.

But whether they are posing with children or animals, the political photo opportunity always has the potential to go wrong.

Political Correspondent Chris Mason has been taking a look back at some of the best and worst photo-ops for politicians past and present.

BBC News Timeliner - the BBC archives ably exhibit the perils and pitfalls of politicians entering into everyday environments