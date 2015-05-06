Media player
Get your smoking jacket - it's election night
In decades past, it wasn't uncommon for our election night presenters to unwind with a cigarette or a cigar.
This video is part of an article about the history of the BBC's election night coverage, which you can read here.
06 May 2015
