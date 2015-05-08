Ed Miliband
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election results: Ed Miliband steps down as Labour leader

Labour leader Ed Miliband has stepped down as Labour leader following his party's defeat in the general election.

Speaking to supporters, he said it was time for someone else to take forward the leadership of this party.

The BBC's Lucy Manning reports on Mr Miliband's resignation.

  • 08 May 2015
Go to next video: 'Very difficult and disappointing night'