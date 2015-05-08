Nick Clegg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election results: Nick Clegg resigns as Liberal Democrat leader

Nick Clegg has resigned as leader of the Liberal Democrats after his party was reduced from 57 to eight MPs in the general election.

"I must take responsibility and therefore I announce that I will be resigning as leader of the Liberal Democrats,'' he said.

The BBC's Vicki Young looks back at his political career.

  • 08 May 2015
Go to next video: Nick Clegg: I resign as Lib Dem leader