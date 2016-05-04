Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canada wildfire forces mass evacuation in Fort McMurray
A huge wildfire forces the evacuation of about 60,000 people from Fort McMurray - the entire population of the city in the Canadian province of Alberta.
-
04 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2015-36201164/canada-wildfire-forces-mass-evacuation-in-fort-mcmurrayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window