Behind the scenes: How will BBC Wales cover election night?
After a five-week campaign, election night is finally upon us and BBC Wales will have round the clock coverage as the results come in.
Whether on television, on radio or online, we will have all the latest news as voters head to the polls.
But have you ever wondered how BBC Wales manages to cover it all?
Our political reporter Carl Roberts has been behind the scenes of the election night operation to find out.
07 May 2015
