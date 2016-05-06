Nicola Sturgeon at the count at Glasgow's Emirates Arena
Video

'We have tonight made history' - SNP's Nicola Sturgeon

"I will lead this country with confidence, with courage, with ambition, with imagination", the SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has pledged.

After winning her Glasgow Southside constituency, Ms Sturgeon said the SNP had "made history" after it triumphed in its third Scottish election in a row.

  • 06 May 2016
