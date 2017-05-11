Lib Dem plan for 50,000 Syrian refugees in UK

Video

The Lib Dems say their policy to allow 50,000 Syrian refugees into the UK over five years will be "properly funded" but will not explain how the £4.3bn cost would be paid for until its election manifesto is published.

Candidate Tom Brake said local authorities were prepared to take in refugees but his claim that his home borough of Sutton, in south west London, had accepted more than 20 people was challenged by Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil.

