Nicola Sturgeon on Daily Mail and legs photo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon criticises focus on women politicians' appearance
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon tells BBC Breakfast she thinks the media should move away from focusing on women politicians' appearance.
-
19 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2017-39973487/nicola-sturgeon-criticises-focus-on-women-politicians-appearanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window