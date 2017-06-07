A brief history of the swingometer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2017: A brief history of the swingometer

The swingometer has become an iconic part of the BBC's election night coverage, despite computer technology encroaching on its territory.

Here's a look at how it evolved from a rickety cardboard contraption into the all singing, all dancing virtual reality extravaganza of today.

  • 07 Jun 2017
Go to next video: In the swing of election night results