May attacks Corbyn over marriage tax
Theresa May claims Labour's plan to scrap the marriage tax allowance means Jeremy Corbyn has broken a pledge not to raise taxes for "ordinary families".

"What we've seen today is that in the small print that is exactly what they would do," the PM said.

  • 06 Jun 2017