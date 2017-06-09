May's campaign was 'arrogant and insulting'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Green Party: May's campaign was 'arrogant and insulting'

Co-leader of the Green Party has called Theresa May's election campaign "arrogant and insulting". Caroline Lucas told the Today programme she hoped progressives would now work together to challenge a "brutal" Brexit.

Ms Lucas held her Brighton seat for the Green Party with an increased majority.

  • 09 Jun 2017
Go to next video: England's night of election surprises