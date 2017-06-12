Photographer recalls election campaign
Election 2017: Stefan Rousseau on political images

Looking back over images of the 2017 general election with Stefan Rousseau, the Press Association chief political photographer.

He tells Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about his access to leaders throughout the campaign, and the images he caught on camera.

