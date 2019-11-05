'We are the only party that will stop Brexit'

Media player
General election 2019: Lib Dems 'are only party that will stop Brexit'
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says "any type of Brexit" will "damage our economy".
At the launch of her party's election campaign, Ms Swinson argued that stopping Brexit would deliver a £50bn "Remain bonus" for public services over the next five years.
05 Nov 2019
