Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit Party MEP: 'Choice is taken away from me'
A Brexit Party MEP says she will not vote in the upcoming election after Nigel Farage decided to stand down 317 of his candidates.
Alexandra Phillips told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that the "choice [has been] taken away" from her at the ballot box to back her own side.
"I'm a Brexit Party MEP," she said. "I am hardly going to cast my vote for a rival party."
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window