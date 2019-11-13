Project to inspire young voters to wind down

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Bite the Ballot team to wind down
The Bite the Ballot project, which aims to get more young people voting, is working on its final election.
It has lost the local government funding and private sector support that funded its work to get youths on the electoral roll, voting on polling days, and involved in politics in between elections.
Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson looks at the charity's history and legacy.
13 Nov 2019
