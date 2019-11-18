MP Mental Health: "We are human too."
Video

General Election 2019: Ex-MPs talk about abuse and mental health

Teresa Pearce and James Brokenshire were London MPs before the general election was announced.

They talk about how abuse against politicians, both on and offline, has impacted on their own mental health.

They hope that by addressing this issue, they can help bring about more support, so that new candidates do not fear getting into politics.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

