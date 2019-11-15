Davey: Main parties promising 'economic fantasies'
The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats has accused the main parties of promoting "economic fantasies".

In a speech, Sir Ed Davey said Labour and the Tories were "competing to bankrupt Britain" with their spending plans.

"Boris Johnson has snuck into Jeremy Corbyn’s allotment and stolen his magic money tree," he added.

