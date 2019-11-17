Election explained: What to look out for on LGBT

Video

Throughout the 2019 general election campaign, the BBC wants to answer your questions about the issues that matter most to you.

So we've picked out three real-world LGBT equality issues that may come up during the campaign - LGBT-inclusive education, hate crime, trans equality.

In this video, the BBC's Tobias Chapple explains how to navigate the election campaign and check policies, pledges and manifestos, to see if the parties are taking them seriously.

If you care about LGBT equality, here's what to watch out for.