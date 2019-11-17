Which election issues apply to voters in Wales?

Media player
General election 2019: Which issues apply to Wales' voters?
Devolution - you may have heard of it, but what exactly does it mean for voters in Wales?
With the general election campaigning under way, reporter Liz Clements finds out which issues directly affect people voting in Wales.
And should voters in Wales pay attention to political parties’ pledges on issues such as the NHS and education, which are devolved?
17 Nov 2019
