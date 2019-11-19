'Politics is only allowed on Tuesday in our pub'

Media player
General Election 2019: 'MPs need to do more for communities'
Regulars trying to save their village pub in Warwickshire want politicians to do more to help rural communities.
When the The Fox Inn in Loxley was put up for sale earlier this year people living nearby were worried the pub and its land would be turned into housing.
They have since agreed a price with the owners and are launching a share offer that would see the pub turned into a community asset.
And the villagers say MPs should be working harder to support villages like Loxley.
19 Nov 2019
