General election 2019: Plymouth students split on need to vote
Student votes are seen as potential game-changers in some seats at the general election, but do they intend to vote?
We asked students at Plymouth University if they had registered to vote on 12 December.
Their views were mixed but those who said they would vote felt it was crucial to make their mark.
19 Nov 2019
