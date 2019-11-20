Media player
General Election 2019: What working mothers want
"The army of working mums" want their voices to be heard during the general election campaign, according to Adeline Willis, who has two children.
She has been meeting other working mothers in London to discuss matters such as affordable childcare, shared parental leave and flexible working.
She feels few politicians are addressing their issues.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
