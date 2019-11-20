Lib Dems: Johnson 'may have to back people's vote'

Media player
General election 2019: Davey on Lib Dems and minority government
Lib Dem Sir Ed Davey says his party will try to stop Boris Johnson from winning a majority and then push him to back another referendum.
The party's deputy leader says he believes the "most likely result" next month will be a minority Tory government.
In that situation, Sir Ed argues, "the only way" Mr Johnson can deliver Brexit would be via "a people's vote" - which is just what the Lib Dems want.
20 Nov 2019
