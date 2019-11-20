Lib Dems: Johnson 'may have to back people's vote'

Video

Lib Dem Sir Ed Davey says his party will try to stop Boris Johnson from winning a majority and then push him to back another referendum.

The party's deputy leader says he believes the "most likely result" next month will be a minority Tory government.

In that situation, Sir Ed argues, "the only way" Mr Johnson can deliver Brexit would be via "a people's vote" - which is just what the Lib Dems want.

Watch the programme in full (for UK viewers)