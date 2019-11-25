First-time voter: 'I don't trust politicians'
General election 2019: 'I don't trust politicians'

First-time voters could play an important role in the general election.

Alice, 18, is an animal management student at Plumpton College in East Sussex. She wants to go university to train to be a vet.

To win her vote, the parties need to address issues to do with student loans, farming and animal cruelty, she says.

