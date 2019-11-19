Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage: Net migration 'should be 30-50k a year'
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said that annual net migration should be capped at 50,000.
Speaking on BBC Question Time's Leaders Special, he said the figure was a "sensible post-war number".
UK users can watch the full programme on BBC One at 22:45 GMT on Tuesday 19 November, or afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
-
19 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50480777/nigel-farage-net-migration-should-be-30-50k-a-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window