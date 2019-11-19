The 'pantomime dame' and 'stand-up comic' MPs
Election debate: Gove and Gwynne in panto-style clash

After the first head-to-head debate on ITV between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, two frontbenchers from opposing sides embraced the theatrics of politics.

A straight argument about Brexit soon jumped into pantomime phrases, with Tory Michael Gove and Labour's Andrew Gwynne dubbed "the ugly sisters".

  • 19 Nov 2019