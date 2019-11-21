Disabilities and the voting process

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nikki Fox on the hurdles and options for disabled voters
Disability correspondent Nikki Fox explains what options and assistance are available to disabled voters.
The deadline to register to vote is 26 November.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50492140/nikki-fox-on-the-hurdles-and-options-for-disabled-votersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window