Fiona Bruce: 'I don't want a bear pit'

Video

Presenter Fiona Bruce says she doesn't want Question Time's Leaders Special turning into a "bear pit".

The leaders of the Conservative Party, the Labour Party, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats will take part.

Ahead of Friday's event, Fiona Bruce gave an exclusive look behind the scenes.

In the UK, it will be broadcast on BBC One and on iPlayer from 19:00 to 21:00. The programme will be available online here after it is broadcast.