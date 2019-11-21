Media player
General election 2019: 'We're just represented by white people'
Young people from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds (BAME) have described how they feel the 2019 general election has failed so far to take on their views or represent them.
Students at London's Westminster Kingsway College talked about the issues they care about and the changes they would like to see in politics.
