Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's manifesto

Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour Party manifesto
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched his party's general election manifesto, which includes a windfall tax on oil firms.
His other plans include bringing rail, mail, water and energy into public ownership, and a "real living wage" of at least £10 an hour - including for younger workers.
Read more: Labour vows to 'transform' UK at manifesto launch
21 Nov 2019
