Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's manifesto
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched his party's general election manifesto, which includes a windfall tax on oil firms.

His other plans include bringing rail, mail, water and energy into public ownership, and a "real living wage" of at least £10 an hour - including for younger workers.

  • 21 Nov 2019
