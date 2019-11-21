Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn defends 'radical' Labour manifesto at launch
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has defended his "radical" manifesto at the party's launch event, saying "radical answers are what's necessary".
The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked Mr Corbyn why he believes the whole country wants bigger spending and a bigger state, when he didn't win a majority with his previous manifesto in 2017.
Read more: Labour vows to 'transform' UK at manifesto launch
21 Nov 2019
