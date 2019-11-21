Johnson: Labour plans have 'no economic credibility'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson reacts to Labour manifesto: 'No economic credibility'

Boris Johnson has given his reaction to Labour's manifesto, saying that "none of this has any economic credibility".

Jeremy Corbyn launched his plans on Thursday morning, promising to "transform" the UK and to renationalise rail, mail, water and energy.

  • 21 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'Is that true what Boris Johnson said?'