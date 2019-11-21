Is the Welsh Conservative campaign in trouble?

Media player
General election 2019: Welsh Conservative campaign in trouble?
The Conservatives are targeting some key seats in Wales that the party must win if it wants to achieve an overall majority in the 2019 election.
But the deputy chairman of the Tories in Wales has stood down over "serious concerns" about some candidates, and claims recent scandals could "completely annihilate" their election prospects.
For Politics Live, Ellie Price reports from Cardiff and Wrexham.
21 Nov 2019
