Minister told: 'It's easy to remember - it's zero'
Video

Minister Liz Truss seemed unsure when asked how many of 200,000 starter homes pledged by the Conservatives in 2014 had been built.

Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil prompted her: "It's easy to remember - it's zero."

That exchange came after the international trade secretary said the government had built a "significant number" of council houses, before being told the figure was 2,640 last year, and 1,750 in 2017, with about one million people on waiting lists.

  • 21 Nov 2019
