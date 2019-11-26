Election explained: What to look out for on crime

Video

Throughout the 2019 general election campaign, the BBC wants to answer your questions about the issues that matter most to you.

Crime and policing is one of the areas that people have said they are most concerned about.

The BBC's Sarah Corker has picked out some of the key issues - police numbers, knife crime and prisons.

In this video, she explains how to navigate the election campaign and check policies, pledges and manifestos, to see how the parties propose to deal with the issues.

So, if you care about what the parties are promising to do about crime, here are some of the key things to watch out for in this election.