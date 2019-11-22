Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit Party vows post-Brexit 'political revolution'
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says leaving the EU will be "just the beginning of a much needed political revolution", as he makes his election pitch.
He promises to reform the postal voting system and abolish the House of Lords, saying it "borders on the verge of corruption"
22 Nov 2019
