General election 2019: Plaid promises to 'make our own Wales'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the party will build "our own Wales" at the party's manifesto launch for the 2019 general election.
The party, which backs remaining in the EU after a second referendum, has promised a "green jobs revolution" for the country.
At the launch on Friday, Mr Price said: "This is the moment when the improbable beats what Westminster says is inevitable."
The party won four of Wales' 40 seats in the 2017 general election.
22 Nov 2019
