'We are being very straightforward'

Election 2019: Jo Swinson defends ambition to revoke Article 50

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has told an audience at Question Time that her party are being clear in their Brexit stance.

"I don't think you could accuse us of not being upfront about wanting to stop Brexit," she said.

  • 22 Nov 2019
