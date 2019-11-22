Russia report: 'No evidence of interference'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson defends stance on alleged Russian interference report

Boris Johnson has been challenged as to why a report on alleged Russian interference in UK democracy has not been published.

During a BBC Question Time leaders' special, he said: "There is absolutely no evidence that I know of to show any interference in any British electoral event".

  • 22 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'We are being very straightforward'