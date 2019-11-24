Media player
General Election 2019 'not just about Brexit', Newport voters say
Any questions about the 2019 general election?
That is what BBC Wales' Carl Roberts has been asking voters in Newport city centre.
Some passers-by said they were "sick" of hearing about Brexit, and the election was about other issues too.
Filmed and produced by Nick Hartley.
24 Nov 2019
