Live BBC coverage of the Conservative Party manifesto launch
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unveiling his party's general election manifesto in Telford.
Key pledges include a commitment to achieve Brexit by the end of January, a promise not to raise income tax, National Insurance contributions or VAT and an extra £250m a year for childcare support.
24 Nov 2019
