Gove questioned on Brexit transition extension

Cabinet minister Michael Gove told the BBC's Andrew Marr show that, under the Conservatives, the UK would be able to "walk away" from the EU and begin negotiations on a future trade and security relationship, which he insisted could be wrapped up in less than a year.

He ruled out any extension to the transition period - during which the UK would continue to follow EU rules while the two sides try to work out a permanent trade deal - beyond the 31 December 2020 deadline.

Mr Gove said a deal was likely because "across Europe, there is an appetite to ensure we tie up the loose ends and conclude a relationship based on free trade and friendly co-operation".

