Boris Johnson despairs 'dither and delay' of Parliament
Boris Johnson has been setting out the Tory manifesto.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg questioned whether the country could trust him with the majority.
He replied that it was the "prevarication, procrastination, dither and delay" of the last three years on Brexit that had undermined politics.
24 Nov 2019
