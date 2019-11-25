When would an independent Scotland join EU?
General election 2019: Independent Scotland joining EU?

The timescale for an independent Scotland to join the EU would be “relatively quick,” Scotland's first minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC's Andrew Neil she could not give a "specific timescale".

But she rejected his claim it could take up to 10 years, and that Scotland would need to have its “own stable currency”.

